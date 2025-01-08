Russia’s Su-35S fighter hit stronghold of Ukrainian forces in Kursk region

MOSCOW, January 8. /TASS/. A Russian Su-34 fighter-bomber, escorted by a Su-35S multirole fighter, hit a stronghold and manpower of the Ukrainian armed forces in the Kursk border area, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.

"A Su-34 multirole supersonic fighter-bomber, escorted by a Su-35S fighter, took off from its base airfield and carried out a bombing strike on a stronghold and manpower of the Ukrainian armed forces," the report says.

As the ministry noted, the strike from the Su-34 was carried out using universal planning and correction modules.

"After completing the combat mission, the entire group successfully returned to the base airfield. According to the intelligence report, the targets were successfully hit," the Defense Ministry added.