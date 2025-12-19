FACTBOX: Drone hits Lipetsk, cuts power in Rostov-on-Don after Ukrainian overnight attack

MOSCOW, December 19. /TASS/. Air defenses intercepted and shot down 94 Ukrainian drones over Russian regions overnight, the Defense Ministry reported.

A residential building in Lipetsk was damaged by UAV fragments. Power outages occurred in Rostov-on-Don and two districts of the Rostov Region.

TASS has compiled the main details about the drone raid.

Scale

- On-duty air defenses destroyed 94 Ukrainian fixed-wing drones over Russian regions during the night, the Defense Ministry reported.

- According to the report, 36 UAVs were shot down over the Rostov Region, 17 over the Belgorod Region, 15 over the Voronezh Region, seven over the Caspian Sea, six each over the Samara and Astrakhan regions, five over the Azov Sea, and one each over the Kursk and Krasnodar regions.

Consequences

- Drone fragments hit a residential building in Lipetsk. No people were injured and there is no risk of collapse, Governor Igor Artamonov reported.

- Evacuated residents are being housed in a temporary shelter, Lipetsk Mayor Roman Chentsov said on Telegram.

- Medical staff are on duty to provide assistance if needed.

- Russian air defenses repelled a drone attack in Rostov-on-Don, Taganrog, and several districts of the Rostov Region, Governor Yury Slyusar reported. Electricity was disrupted in Rostov-on-Don and two districts of the region.

- Five houses in Taganrog were damaged, and three cars set ablaze.

- Municipal commissions begin work in the morning.

- Some roads are closed for emergency work, Taganrog Mayor Svetlana Kambulova wrote on Telegram.