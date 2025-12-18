MOSCOW, December 18. /TASS/. British military specialists are playing a key role in the conflict, effectively "co-running the war" in Ukraine, military expert and former French paratrooper Xavier Moreau told TASS.

When asked about the presence of Western servicemen in the area of the Russian special military operation, Moreau emphasized that there are "many British" in Ukraine. "The British are co-running the war together with the Kiev regime, it is clear," he said.

The expert also suggested that an even larger number of German specialists are present in Ukraine, while French involvement, he added, is relatively minor.