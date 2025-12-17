Roman Protasevich becomes host on Belarusian TV channel STV

MINSK, December 17. /TASS/. Roman Protasevich, previously considered a Belarusian opposition figure, has become a television host on the STV channel.

Protasevich appeared in this role during the premiere of a program dedicated to the fire at the decommissioned Ignalina nuclear power plant in Lithuania on November 25.

On October 31, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko revealed that Protasevich, considered an opposition figure, is in fact a Belarusian intelligence officer. The latter confirmed information to TASS later in the day.

Protasevich is still considered one of the creators of the Nexta Telegram channel. On May 23, 2021, he was detained at Minsk airport together with Russian citizen Sofia Sapega. Their plane, operating Ryanair flight from Athens to Vilnius, made an emergency landing in Minsk after reports of an explosive device on board. This information was not confirmed. On May 3, 2023, the Minsk Regional Court sentenced Protasevich to eight years in prison. On May 16, Lukashenko pardoned him.