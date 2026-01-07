Bern sees no justification for US attack on Venezuela from point of view of int'l law

GENEVA, January 7. /TASS/. Bern sees no justification for the United States’ attack on Venezuela from the point of view of international law, the Swiss foreign ministry said.

"The attack on Venezuela of 3 January 2026 constitutes a violation of international law, in particular the principle of the prohibition of the use of force and respect for territorial integrity," it said in a statement. "There was no justification for this attack from the perspective of international law. The capture of Nicolas Maduro also violates international law. In particular, it is a violation of Venezuela's sovereignty, as well as a violation of Maduro's personal immunity."

"Switzerland is concerned about this violation of international law and the risk of setting a precedent," it emphasized. "Switzerland has also repeatedly offered its good offices to all sides and is endeavoring to find a peaceful solution to the situation."

Venezuelan Foreign Minister Yvan Gil Pinto said on January 3 that the United States had attacked civilian and military facilities in Caracas. He condemned Washington’s actions as a military aggression. A state of emergency has been imposed in Venezuela. US President Donald Trump has confirmed the attack on Venezuela. According to the US leader, Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and his wife have been captures and taken out of the country.