Sophia tanker with Venezuelan oil doesn’t belong to any country — White House

WASHINGTON, January 7. /TASS/. The United States has seized another tanker with Venezuelan oil, the Sophia, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said, adding that this was a stateless tanker.

She recalled that another vessel, the Sophia, was detained on Wednesday "in coordination with the Department of War, the Department of Homeland Security." "This is a stateless, sanctioned dark fleet motor tanker, and this [the detention] occurred without incident. This vessel was operating in international waters and conducting illicit activities in the Caribbean Sea," she said.

The US Southern Command (SOUTHCOM) reported earlier in the day that they seized a "stateless, sanctioned dark fleet" oil tanker M/T Sophia in the Caribbean.