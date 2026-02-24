Ex-prime minister of Norway suspected of ties with Epstein attempts suicide — portal

STOCKHOLM, February 24. /TASS/. Former Prime Minister and Secretary General of the Council of Europe, Thorbjorn Jagland, who is under investigation in connection with the publication of documents in the case of American financier Jeffrey Epstein, has attempted suicide, the Norwegian portal iNyheter reported, citing a source.

According to the portal, the incident occurred a week ago. The politician was hospitalized and is currently in serious condition.

Earlier, investigators from Norway’s National Authority for Investigation and Prosecution of Economic and Environmental Crime conducted searches at Jagland’s home and other properties belonging to him. The published documents in the Epstein case indicate that Jagland communicated with him, particularly inquiring in correspondence whether he could help finance the purchase of personal housing. In comments to Norwegian media, Jagland stated that the purchase was ultimately financed through bank loans.