India may order up to 40 Su-57 fighter jets from Russia — TV

NEW DELHI, February 24. /TASS/. India is exploring the possibility of acquiring Russia’s fifth-generation Sukhoi Su-57 fighter jets to enhance its air force’s combat capabilities and may purchase up to 40 of these aircraft, the Indian television channel NDTV reported, citing sources.

According to the sources, the purchase of Su-57 fighter jets is being considered as a potential measure to strengthen the country's aircraft fleet amid growing regional security challenges.

According to NDTV, "less than a year after Operation Sindoor, defense corridors are abuzz with speculation that India is considering procuring Russian fifth-generation fighter aircraft, the Sukhoi Su-57, to boost the Air Force arsenal. The Air Force, the sources added, may order 40 such jets if India eventually decides to go ahead."

In late January, Vadim Badekha, head of the Russian United Aircraft Corporation (UAC, part of the state tech corporation Rostec), told reporters on the sidelines of the Wings India air show in Hyderabad that Moscow and New Delhi are in the "deep technical stage" of negotiations on the supply and production of Su-57 fighter jets in the country.

According to him, the parties are also discussing "the production of the Su-57 aircraft in India at the facilities currently used to produce the Su-30 aircraft, and the maximum use of Indian industry and Indian systems in this aircraft." "Therefore, the contract requires extensive, in-depth study. It is currently in the advanced stage of technical consultations," Badekha said.

The Su-57 jet is the world’s only fifth-generation fighter that has proven its effectiveness in real combat conditions against Western air defense systems. The aircraft is capable of carrying a wide range of precision-guided weapons and features low visibility for enemy detection systems.