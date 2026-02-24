Senators urge investigation into plans by London, Paris to arm Kiev with nuclear weapons

MOSCOW, February 24. /TASS/. Russia’s Federation Council has called for investigations at the international and national levels into intentions by France and the UK to supply Ukraine with nuclear weapons, following a statement by the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR).

"Russian senators are deeply concerned about the reported intention of the United Kingdom and France to supply Ukraine with nuclear explosive devices. In this regard, we call on our colleagues — members of the House of Commons and the House of Lords of the United Kingdom, as well as deputies of the National Assembly and members of the French Senate — to immediately initiate appropriate parliamentary investigations," the Federation Council’s press service quoted the appeal as saying.

The body also proposed that the UN Security Council, the International Atomic Energy Agency, and the Review Conference of the Parties to the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons carry out investigations into the intentions of London and Paris in accordance with their respective mandates.

"London and Paris must understand that, under Russia’s nuclear doctrine, aggression by a non-nuclear state supported by a nuclear power will be regarded as a joint attack," the statement said.

Earlier, the press office of the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service reported that Paris and London were actively exploring the possibility of providing Kiev with nuclear weapons and their delivery systems. Among the options under consideration, it said, was the French small-size TN-75 warhead from the M51.1 submarine-launched ballistic missile. At the same time, "the Westerners’ main efforts are focused on making Kiev’s possession of nuclear weapons look like it was developed by Ukrainians themselves.".