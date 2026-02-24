US president wants agreements on Ukraine signed simultaneously — Zelensky

NEW YORK, February 24. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump wants all potential agreements on settling the conflict in Ukraine to be signed simultaneously, possibly during a ceremonial event, Vladimir Zelensky stated in an interview with CNN television channel.

According to him, Trump's scenario involves Russia and Ukraine signing a peace agreement at a large ceremony marking the end of the conflict, while Kiev, Washington, and European countries would conclude a deal on security guarantees at the same event. However, Zelensky opposes such a conclusion. He believes that security guarantees must first be agreed upon and ratified by the US Congress.

"On paper, we have practically everything. But [the document on security guarantees for Ukraine] has not been signed yet. It has not been signed by the United States," Zelensky stated. Asked why, he suggested that "the US wants to sign the security guarantees at the very moment when the 20-point [settlement] plan is also signed."

Trilateral talks on Ukraine involving Russia, the United States, and Ukraine were held in Geneva on February 17 and 18. On the first day, they lasted about six hours, on the second about two. Head of the Russian delegation presidential aide Vladimir Medinsky described the negotiations as difficult, but businesslike. According to him, a new meeting on the Ukrainian settlement will be held soon. TASS sources pointed to the constructive atmosphere at the talks. According to some of the Western media, the most problematic issue – the territorial one – has not yet been resolved.