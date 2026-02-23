Russia calls on US to immediately release Venezuelan President Maduro — diplomat

MOSCOW, February 23. /TASS/. Moscow urges Washington to immediately release Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and his wife, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Dmitry Lyubinsky said at a high-level meeting of the Group of Friends in Defense of the Charter of the United Nations in Geneva.

"We strongly call on Washington to immediately release Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and his wife. We stand firm for respecting Venezuela’s sovereignty and peaceful settlement of all differences," he said.

He stressed that the US armed aggression against Venezuela on January 3, when more than 100 people were killed and the country’s legitimate president was abducted, "is a flagrant violation of international law, including the UN Charter."

"Extrajudicial reprisals in the Caribbean Sea, resulting from the sinking of ships by the Americans under the pretext of combating drug trafficking, are equally unacceptable," Lyubinsky emphasized.

According to the senior Russian diplomat, unilateral "coercive measures against Venezuela, which have been in place for decades, are taking increasingly sophisticated forms."

"Venezuelan oil export channels are now being forcibly redirected toward the United States, which significantly undermines the well-being of citizens and the humanitarian situation in the country," he added.

On January 3, the United States attacked civilian and military facilities in Caracas. Trump confirmed the attack on Venezuela. He also said that Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and his wife had been captured and taken out of the country. On January 5, the couple appeared before the US Federal Court for the Southern District of New York, where they face charges of alleged involvement in drug trafficking. Both have pleaded not guilty. Vice President Delcy Rodriguez was sworn in as Venezuela’s authorized president on January 6. Meanwhile, Trump said that Washington would "run" Venezuela in the interim.