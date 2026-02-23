Russia to take part in 61st session of UN Human Rights Council in Geneva

MOSCOW, February 23. /TASS/. A Russian delegation headed by Deputy Foreign Minister Dmitry Lyubinsky will take part in the 61st session of the United Nations Human Rights Council (HRC), which will be held in Geneva from February 23 to March 31, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

"The Russian delegation, which will participate in the session in observer status, intends, as before, to actively use all available opportunities to overcome confrontation and promote a unifying agenda, as well as to foster among international partners an understanding of the importance of establishing constructive international dialogue on the promotion and protection of human rights with due respect for the national and cultural-historical characteristics of each state," the ministry said in a statement.

According to the Foreign Ministry, the session’s agenda includes a high-level segment in which Deputy Foreign Minister Lyubinsky will take part. "A broad range of issues on the international human rights agenda is expected to be considered," the ministry noted. "These include the protection of the rights of women and children, including in armed conflicts; the situation of human rights defenders; freedom of religion or belief; economic, social and cultural rights; prevention of torture; business and human rights issues; counterterrorism; and a number of other topical subjects."

Furthermore, as the Foreign Ministry noted, interactive dialogues will address the human rights situation in Belarus, Syria, Ukraine, as well as in Afghanistan, Venezuela, Haiti, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Iran, North Korea, Mali, Myanmar, Nicaragua, Palestine, Sudan, and South Sudan. "The adoption of the outcomes of the Universal Periodic Review for 13 countries, including Belarus, is envisaged. The appointment of 17 new special rapporteurs of the Council is expected," the ministry added.