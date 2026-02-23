European Parliament postpones vote on trade deal with US

BRUSSELS, February 23. /TASS/. The European Parliament has decided to postpone the ratification of the trade deal with the United States, which binds the European Union to unilaterally pay a 15% import duty, Reuters reported.

According to the agency, the European Parliament’s trade committee postponed vote on the agreement, which was due on Tuesday, to a later date. The deal is to be approved by the committee before the Parliament’s vote.

This is the second such suspension by the European Parliament.

According to European Commission Deputy Chief Spokesperson Olof Gill, the European Commission expected legal clarity from the United States about the situation following the EU Supreme Court ruling that said that the US president had exceeded his authority by imposing tariffs on other countries under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA).