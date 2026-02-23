Air defenses down 34 Ukrainian drones over Kursk Region in past 24 hours

KURSK, February 23. /TASS/. Air defense systems destroyed 34 unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) of various types over the Kursk Region over the past 24 hours, Governor Alexander Khinshtein reported on his Telegram channel.

"In total, from 09:00 Moscow time on February 22 to 07:00 on February 23, 34 enemy UAVs of various types were shot down. The enemy used artillery 47 times against evacuated areas. On 15 occasions, drones attacked our territory by dropping explosive devices," Khinshtein wrote.

According to him, as a result of the attacks, the windshield of a car was damaged in the village of Zolomnoye in the Bolshesoldatsky District. In the village of Korenskoye in the Rylsky District, a house facade and windows were damaged, and a vehicle body was hit by shrapnel. "In the village of Valetovka, a house roof was damaged. In the settlement of Khomutovka in the Khomutovsky District, windows in both a private home and an apartment building were damaged. In the settlement of Kultprosvet, a vehicle body was hit by shrapnel," Khinshtein reported.