'One Battle After Another' gets BAFTA Best Film award

LONDON, February 23. /TASS/. ‘One Battle After Another’ (2025) by US director Paul Thomas Anderson received six awards at the 79th British Academy Film Awards, including the Best Film.

The action/black comedy movie was nominated in 14 categories and won six of them: Best Film, Best Director (Paul Thomas Anderson), Best Supporting Actor (Sean Penn), Adapted Screenplay, Cinematography, and Editing.

36-year-old Irish actress Jessie Buckley won Best Actress for 'Hamnet.' The film also won the Best British Film prize.

Robert Aramayo, 33, won the Best Actor prize for his role in the movie ‘I Swear’ (2025).