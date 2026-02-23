Bitcoin, Ethereum decline by up to 4% amid broader crypto market pullback

MOSCOW, February 23. /TASS/. The prices of the two largest cryptocurrencies by market capitalization — Bitcoin and Ethereum (ETH) — are down by up to 4%, according to data from the Binance crypto exchange.

As of 09:57 Moscow time, Bitcoin was down 3.38% to $65,747, while Ethereum fell 4.87% to $1,879.

According to data from CoinMarketCap, the total capitalization of the cryptocurrency market stands at $2.26 trillion. Of this amount, Bitcoin accounts for $1.315 trillion, or 58.2%, while Ethereum represents $227.034 billion, or 10.1%.

Data from the Coinglass platform show that over the past 24 hours, positions of more than 137,000 traders were liquidated on global crypto exchanges, totaling over $481 mln. The largest volume of liquidations was recorded in Bitcoin, amounting to $224.85 mln. Approximately $434 mln of the liquidations involved long positions, while $47.55 mln were short positions. The largest single liquidation order over the past 24 hours was recorded on the HTX exchange in the BTC-USDT trading pair, amounting to $61.51 mln.