Putin meets with widows of Russian special forces soldiers in Kremlin

MOSCOW, February 23. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin continued his program on Defender of the Fatherland’s Day with a meeting of widows of Russian special operations soldiers, Putin’s press secretary Dmitry Peskov said.

"Vladimir Putin met in the Kremlin with widows of soldiers who died heroically while serving in the Special Operations Forces of the Russian Armed Forces," he said.

Earlier in the day, the president awarded state awards to Heroes of Russia in the Kremlin. After the awarding ceremony, they laid flowers to the Unknown Soldier’s Tomb.