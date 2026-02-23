Air defenses down 27 Ukrainian drones over Russian regions

MOSCOW, February 23. /TASS/. Air defense forces shot down 27 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles over Russian regions within three hours, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.
"On February 23, between 12:00 and 15:00 Moscow time, on-duty air defense systems intercepted and destroyed 27 Ukrainian fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles: 13 UAVs over the Belgorod Region, five over the Sea of Azov, four over the Krasnodar Region, two over the Kursk Region, two over the Republic of Crimea, and one over the Black Sea," the ministry said.