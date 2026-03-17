MOSCOW, March 17. /TASS/. Instructors from the Russian Defense Ministry’s African Corps are training security forces of the Republic of Congo based on the experience of the special military operation in Ukraine, a Russian instructor, call sign "Oskol," said.

According to him, the Congolese military itself approached the Russian Federation for assistance in training its special forces.

"This training is based on our experience gained during the special military operation, using advanced technologies produced by the Russian Federation. Based on this experience, they approached us," Oskol told Vesti news in an interview.

According to an officer of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Congo, "the training is high-quality and fast."

"We and our subordinates regularly work at the training ground with our friends. <...> The Russians are good fighters," he noted. Of no small significance is the fact that the Congolese army uses Russian weapons and military equipment.