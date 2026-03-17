Martial law in Strait of Hormuz prevents US from supplying its bases — Iranian ambassador

MOSCOW, March 17. /TASS/. Iran has declared martial law in the Strait of Hormuz to prevent the United States from supplying its military bases, Iranian Ambassador to Moscow Kazem Jalali told TASS.

"The United States is utilizing its military bases in the Arab Gulf states to launch attacks against the Islamic Republic of Iran, despite these countries' previous assurances that their territory and airspace would not be used against Iran. However, there are clear indications that these bases are now being exploited against us," Jalali stated.

He explained that the logistics and supply routes to these bases pass through the Strait of Hormuz, which Iran now controls. "There is martial law in the region, and Iran is taking measures to disrupt the enemy’s logistics for its own security," he added.

Jalali emphasized that Iran has not closed the Strait of Hormuz but is actively ensuring the safety of ships navigating through it. "The ships are avoiding this area due to the insecurity caused by US aggression," he concluded.

On February 28, the United States and Israel launched a military operation against Iran. Major Iranian cities, including Tehran, were hit. The White House justified the attack by citing missile and nuclear threats allegedly emanating from Tehran. The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (Iran's elite military unit) announced a large-scale retaliatory operation, attacking targets in Israel. US targets in Bahrain, Jordan, Qatar, Kuwait, the UAE, and Saudi Arabia were also hit.

The strikes on Iran killed Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and several other key figures in the country's leadership. The Islamic Republic's Council of Experts later announced the election of Mojtaba Khamenei as Iran's new Supreme Leader.