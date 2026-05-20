Hostilities to expand beyond Middle East region if US attacks Iran again — IRGC

TEHRAN, May 20. /TASS/. If the US and Israel attack Iran again, the combat zone will expand beyond the Middle East region, Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said in a statement.

"If aggression against Iran is repeated, the regional war we have warned about will expand far beyond the region, and our devastating strikes will target places you cannot even imagine, inflicting a crushing defeat on you," the Fars news agency quoted the statement as saying.

The IRGC added that Iran had not used all its combat capabilities in previous rounds of fighting.

Earlier, US President Donald Trump said that he had abandoned plans to carry out a strike on Iran on May 19 at the request of Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the UAE, who said that it was still possible to reach an agreement with Iran that would provide for its nuclear renunciation. In turn, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Esmail Baghaei assured that the country’s armed forces were prepared for any scenario and maintained determination to present the enemy with "new surprises."