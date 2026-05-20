Numerous actors 'capitalizing' on Iran nuclear narrative — Russian senior diplomat

MOSCOW, May 20. /TASS/. The Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) on Iran is a nuisance to many, and today they are "capitalizing" on the non-existent nuclear threat from Tehran, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov stated in an interview with TASS.

The 2015 "nuclear deal" effectively resolved the International Nuclear Energy Agency’s (IAEA) former concerns about Tehran and created a verification regime unprecedented in depth and intensity, reliably guaranteeing the absence of the threat of nuclear proliferation, Ryabkov noted. "Naturally, such a regime has been a significant obstacle for all those who are currently profiting from the non-existent nuclear threat from Iran."

According to him, time will tell how realistic it is to reach a comprehensive agreement in the spirit of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action.

"The JCPOA experience clearly demonstrated that, with the necessary diplomatic will, agreements on seemingly intractable problems can be reached," the senior diplomat noted.