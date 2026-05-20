Ukraine launches five attacks on DPR settlements over past day

DONETSK, May 21. /TASS/. Over the past 24 hours, the Ukrainian military carried out five strikes on settlements in the Donetsk People’s Republic, injuring three civilians, the DPR administration’s office for documenting Ukraine’s war crimes reported.

"[Five] armed attacks by Ukrainian armed groups have been recorded. Reports indicate that three civilians were wounded," the statement said.

Two residential buildings, a passenger car, and a civilian infrastructure facility were damaged in the attacks. According to the report, Ukrainian forces fired five rounds of various types of munitions.