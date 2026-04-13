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Lavrov reiterates Russia’s readiness to contribute to resolving crisis around Iran

The foreign minister emphasized the importance of preventing the resumption of armed confrontation
© The Russian Foreign Ministry's press service/TASS

MOSCOW, April 14. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov reiterated Moscow’s readiness to contribute to resolving the crisis around Iran in a phone call with Tehran’s top diplomat Abbas Araghchi, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

"Lavrov highlighted the importance of preventing the resumption of armed confrontation and reiterated Russia’s continued readiness to contribute to resolving the crisis, to which there is no military solution. He also pointed to Russia’s initiative to develop a security concept for the Persian Gulf that would involve all regional countries and be supported by non-regional nations capable of positively influencing the negotiation process," the statement reads.

Araghchi briefed Lavrov on the details of the Iran-US talks held in Islamabad on April 11. "Russia welcomed Iran’s willingness to continue diplomatic efforts to find solutions that would make it possible to address the root causes of the conflict and ensure long-term stability in the region, taking into account the legitimate interest of Iran and its neighbors," the statement adds.

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Foreign policyIran
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