New round of Washington-Tehran talks may take place in early June — TV

TUNIS, May 21. /TASS/. The next round of negotiations between the United States and Iran on resolving the conflict may take place in early June, Al Arabiya reported, citing sources.

According to them, the meeting is expected to take place "in Islamabad after the end of the Hajj season." The main pilgrimage rituals at Islam’s holy sites in 2026 are scheduled for May 25-29.

The sources also said that "work is currently underway to finalize the text of the agreement between Washington and Tehran." Pakistani Army Chief of Staff Asim Munir is expected to visit Iran on Friday to "announce the final version of the agreement."

On April 11, Iran and the United States held several rounds of talks with Iran in Islamabad. However, both sides later reported that they were unable to reach an agreement on a long-term settlement of the conflict due to a number of contradictions.

On April 21, President Donald Trump announced his intention to extend the ceasefire with Iran. Meanwhile, according to Iranian state television, Tehran does not recognize Washington’s unilateral extension of the ceasefire and will act as it deems necessary in its own interests.