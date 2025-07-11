Russian stock market declines at opening of main trading session

MOSCOW, July 11. /TASS/. The Russian stock market opened with a decline at the start of the main trading session, according to data from the Moscow Exchange.

As of 10:00 a.m. Moscow time, the MOEX Index was down 1.46% to 2,692.66 points, while the RTS Index also declined by 1.46% to 1,088.85 points. At the same time, the exchange rate of the Chinese yuan against the ruble rose by 1.45 kopecks from the previous session’s close to 10.834 rubles.

By 10:20 a.m. Moscow time, the MOEX Index had trimmed its losses, trading at 2,700.94 points, down 1.15%, while the RTS Index stood at 1,092.24 points, also down 1.15%. The yuan’s growth had also slightly slowed, with the exchange rate at 10.822 rubles, up 0.25 kopecks.

Since June 13, 2024, the Moscow Exchange has suspended trading in US dollars and euros following US sanctions imposed on the exchange and the National Clearing Center. To determine the official exchange rates of the US dollar and euro against the ruble, the Bank of Russia now uses data from bank reports and over-the-counter trading.