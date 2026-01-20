China increased Russian LNG imports by 18.2% in 2025

BEIJING, January 20. /TASS/. Russia increased liquefied natural gas (LNG) sales to China by 18.2%, to 9.79 million tons in 2025, the General Customs Administration of the People's Republic of China said.

As follows from its statistics, the price of LNG imports for the reporting period amounted to $4.98 billion, same as in 2024. Russia ranks third among China’s top energy suppliers.

Traditionally, Australia is the largest exporter of LNG to China. However, in 2025, its supplies fell by 22.1% to 20.38 million tons. Qatar is second with 19.43 million tons, an increase of 6%.

Russia is followed by Malaysia (7.21 million tons), and Indonesia (4.01 million tons). The United States is in the 13th position (259,950 tons): in March - December last year, they did not export LNG to China.

In December, Russian LNG imports to China increased by 17.7% compared to November to 1.9 million tons. Value increased by 11.3% to $819.3 million.

According to official statistics, China imported 76.64 million tons of LNG in 2024, which is 8% more than in 2023. Over the same period of time, Russia increased energy supplies to China by 3.3% to 8.28 million tons.