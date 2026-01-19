Turkey rejects reports about release of Islamic State militants in Syria

ANKARA, January 19. /TASS/. The Center for Combating Disinformation of the Turkish Presidency's Directorate of Communications denied reports that members of the Islamic State terrorist group (IS, outlawed in Russia) had been released in Syria with Turkey’s alleged support.

"Claims that, with Turkey’s support, the Syrian army has released IS terrorists during the events in Syria, are absolutely groundless. Turkey is widely known to be the nation that engaged in the fiercest fighting against the IS in the region and dealt the most powerful blow to this organization," the center said.

It also urged to "ignore similar unfounded claims" in the future.