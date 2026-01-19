Iconic fashion designer Valentino dies at age of 93 — media

ROME, January 19. /TASS/. Iconic Italian fashion designer Valentino Garavani has died at the age of 93, La Repubblica newspaper said.

He founded his luxury fashion house Valentino along with businessman Giancarlo Giametti in Rome in 1960. Garavani, who turned 93 in May 2025, is known for dressing celebs for more than 50 years, one of his most notable clients being American movie star Elizabeth Taylor.

Valentino dresses can be found on display in many museums. The fashion house is best known for its use of the color red for its pieces.