US not planning to make Greenland a state, seeking an alliance with island — CNN

NEW YORK, January 20. /TASS/. The United States is not seeking to make Greenland a new state but would want an alliance with the Danish island, CNN reported, citing an adviser to US President Donald Trump.

"We don’t want to make it (Greenland - TASS) a state. But do we want an alliance with them? No question about it," the TV channel quoted him as saying.

While people on the Trump team are largely aligned with the US leader on the importance of establishing US control of Greenland, many of his advisers are not on the same page about the best way to do so, another Trump aide told CNN. Many of Trump’s allies would prefer him to use the tariff threat as a negotiating tool rather than military means, the television channel said.

Trump has repeatedly emphasized the importance of Greenland joining the US. During his first term, he proposed buying the island, and in March 2025, he said it could be annexed. Earlier, White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller questioned Denmark’s right to control the island.

Greenland is Denmark’s autonomous territory. In 1951, Washington and Copenhagen signed the Greenland Defense Agreement in addition to their NATO alliance commitments. Under the treaty, the US committed to defend the island from potential aggression.