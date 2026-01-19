MELITOPOL, January 19. /TASS/. Ukrainian troops are suffering heavy losses in combat operations near Orekhov and Novoyakovlevka in the Zaporozhye Region, the region’s Governor Yevgeny Balitsky reported.

Earlier, the Russian Defense Ministry reported that Russian troops liberated the settlements of Pavlovka in the Zaporozhye Region and Novopavlovka in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR).

"Another settlement in the Zaporozhye Rregion - Pavlovka - has been liberated from the Kiev Nazi regime by Battlegroup Dnepr units. <…> The enemy is suffering heavy losses near Orekhov and Novoyakovlevka. Deep gratitude to our soldiers, another settlement in our region is returning to its true borders," Balitsky wrote on Telegram.

According to him, the Russian Armed Forces continue offensive in the area of four settlements in the Zaporozhye Region: Lukyanovskoye, Novoboykovskoye, Novoyakovlevka, and Pavlovka.