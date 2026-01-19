MOSCOW, January 19. /TASS/. The Department of Internal Affairs of the Kharkov Regional Military-Civil Administration has initiated a criminal investigation against two individuals associated with the Italian non-governmental organization Associazione Stur, accused of recruiting Europeans to serve in the Ukrainian armed forces, the department’s press service has announced.

According to the official statement, the investigation targets representatives of Associazione Stur, which operates both in Italy and Ukraine. They are suspected of facilitating the enlistment of foreign nationals into illegal armed groups in Ukraine. The individuals identified in connection with this activity are Italian citizen Yury Previtali and Ukrainian citizen Vitaly Kruk.

Investigators say that Yury Previtali has been actively participating in combat operations on behalf of the Ukrainian military since 2023. Leveraging his contacts within the organization, Previtali recruits foreigners in Italy to join Ukrainian armed formations. Those who agree are transported to Ukraine, where Vitaly Kruk meets them. The recruited mercenaries are then assigned to military units and deployed to the frontlines.

Both men are suspected of violating Part 1 of Article 359 of the Russian Criminal Code, which pertains to the recruitment of mercenaries for participation in armed conflicts. They face potential imprisonment of up to 18 years.

Earlier, Yevgeny Lisnyak, deputy head of the regional military-civilian administration responsible for defense and security, reported that the administration had received intelligence indicating that Italy is using non-governmental organizations to recruit foreign mercenaries for Ukraine. Notably, this includes the Itstime center for the study of extremism and Associazione Stur, which, under the guise of conducting analytical research and humanitarian missions, are allegedly engaged in recruitment activities.