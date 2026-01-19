Kiev, Odessa, Kharkov hardest-hit by power supply outages in Ukraine

MOSCOW, January 19. /TASS/. The most difficult situation with power supply disruptions is currently reported in the Ukrainian capital of Kiev and the cities of Dnepropetrovsk, Krivoy Rog, Odessa, Kharkov, and Chernigov, Vladimir Zelensky said.

Following a meeting with his government members on the subject, Zelensky wrote on Telegram that power supply problems also plagued several settlements near the capital, as well as the regions of Dnepropetrovsk, Odessa, Sumy, Kharkov and Chernigov.

Reports of emergency power outages have been coming from Kiev and several Ukrainian regions since morning.

Currently, an emergency situation regime is in effect in the Ukrainian energy sector. There are hours-long blackouts every day in all regions. Supermarkets, cafes and restaurants suspend their work, and schools extend holidays or switch to distance learning.