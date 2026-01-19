MOSCOW, January 19. /TASS/. The share of the US dollar in global reserves fell it to its lowest value over twenty years and is about 40% at present, The Kobeissi Letter analytical resource said.

"The US dollar now represents ~40% of global currency reserves, the lowest in at least 20 years. This percentage has declined -18 percentage points over the last 10 years. Over the same period, gold’s percentage has increased +12 points, to 28%, the highest since the early 1990s. Gold now accounts for more global FX reserves than Euro, Yen and Pound combined," the analysts said.

"This comes as central banks continue diversifying away from the US dollar while rapidly stockpiling gold in their vaults. As a result, gold prices rallied +65% in 2025, the largest annual gain since 1979, while the US Dollar Index declined -9.4%, its worst annual performance in 8 years," they added.

This process is taking place for rather a long time, Anton Tabakh from Expert RA told TASS. "It is associated with the buildup of risks in the US sovereign debt and concerns in respect of the credit quality. The turbid growth of gold prices and increase of reserves in it led to the rise in the gold share in reserves because of revaluation and due to growing volumes. The choice is supported by caution - there are no good alternatives to dollar-denominated assets but assets themselves give rise to questions," the economist said.