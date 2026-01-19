Denmark sending large contingent of troops to western Greenland — TV

STOCKHOLM, January 19. /TASS/. A large number of Danish servicemen are expected to arrive in Kangerlussuaq in western Greenland late on Monday, TV2 reported, citing the Danish military.

Chief of the Danish Army Command Peter H. Boysen is also expected to arrive in Greenland. According to the Danish top brass, the deployment of these troops will take place as part of Denmark’s military buildup on the island.

Soren Andersen, commander of Denmark's Joint Arctic Command in Greenland, said earlier that some 100 Danish soldiers had already arrived in Greenland’s capital city of Nuuk and about the same number - in Kangerlussuaq. They will take part in the Arctic Endurance drills.

On January 14, Greenland’s government and the Danish defense ministry announced their decision to continue Danish military drills in Greenland in close cooperation with NATO allies amid the geopolitical tension in the Arctic. Sweden, Norway, Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Finland, and the Netherlands have all announced their intention to send their troops to the island.