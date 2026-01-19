Czech Republic says cannot pay $1 billion for membership in Board of Peace for Gaza

PRAGUE, January 20. /TASS/. The Czech Republic has not received an offer from US President Donald Trump to join the Board of Peace to govern the Gaza Strip, but it will not be able to pay $1 billion for participation, said Foreign Minister Petr Macinka.

When asked about the country’s position on the idea, he said: "The Czech Republic was not invited to this organization, so we do not need to take an official position," Macinka told reporters.

He expressed bewilderment at the reports that the status of a permanent member of the Board of Peace would cost $1 billion. "The payment of a billion dollars, which is due for membership, exceeds the possibilities of the Czech Republic. This is unthinkable for us. Czech taxpayers do not have such money for these purposes," the minister said.

Invitations to join the Board of Peace for Gaza were sent to many foreign leaders, including Russian President Vladimir Putin. His Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said the proposal was being studied.

Trump intends to chair this international body, which, in accordance with the agreements between Israel and the radical Palestinian movement Hamas, should take over the management of the Gaza Strip. According to Bloomberg, the US president plans to approve the council's powers and charter on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos on January 22.

According to The Wall Street Journal, the draft charter suggests that it will be able to deal not only with the Gaza Strip, but also with other areas affected by conflict. Without the $1 billion fee the term of office will be limited to three years.