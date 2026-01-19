Gazprom records second intensive gas withdrawal from Ukrainian USG this week

MOSCOW, January 19. /TASS/. Russia's Gazprom has recorded intensive gas withdrawal from Ukrainian underground storage facilities (UGS) for the second time this week, the company said in a statement.

"Gas withdrawals from Ukrainian UGS facilities continue to set daily highs this winter. On January 17, the volume of gas withdrawn from Ukrainian storage facilities exceeded the previous maximum for the current season," the holding company said in a statement.

According to Gas Infrastructure Europe (GIE), as of January 17, Ukrainian UGS facilities were 22.32% full.