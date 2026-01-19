Morocco accepts Trump's invitation to Board of Peace on Gaza

RABAT, January 20. /TASS/. King Mohammed VI of Morocco will take part in the work of the Board of Peace created at the initiative of US President Donald Trump to resolve the situation in the Gaza Strip, the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

"His Majesty has received an invitation from American President Donald Trump to join as one of the founders of the Board of Peace," the statement read. The Moroccan monarch, the release notes, "kindly accepted this invitation." The Foreign Ministry also said that in this context, "the Kingdom of Morocco will ratify the founding charter of the Board of Peace."

King Mohammed VI is the chairman of the Committee on Jerusalem at the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, whose main activities are to preserve the spiritual and civilizational significance of the city, and protect its role as a center for the preservation and dissemination of the values of tolerance and peace.

Invitations to join the Board of Peace for Gaza were sent to many foreign leaders, including Russian President Vladimir Putin. His Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said the proposal was being studied.

Trump intends to chair this international body, which, in accordance with the agreements between Israel and the radical Palestinian movement Hamas, should take over the management of the Gaza Strip. According to Bloomberg, the US president plans to approve the council’s powers and charter on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos on January 22.

According to The Wall Street Journal, the draft charter suggests that it will be able to deal not only with the Gaza Strip, but also with other areas affected by conflict. Without the $1 billion fee the term of office will be limited to three years.