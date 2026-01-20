Ukraine fires 210,000 ammunition rounds on Donetsk People’s Republic since February 2022

DONETSK, January 20. /TASS/. Ukraine has fired more than 210,000 rounds of ammunition of various calibers on the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) from February 17, 2022 to January 19, 2026, the Department for documenting Ukraine’s war crimes of the administration of the head and government of the DPR, said.

"During the 1,432 days of escalation, the Office for the Documentation of War Crimes of Ukraine recorded 45,405 incidents of firing, 42,629 of them involving the use of heavy weapons. In total, the enemy fired 210,352 rounds of ammunition of various calibers," it said on Telegram.

The department added the Ukrainian troops fired 43 Tochka-U missiles, 721 HIMARS MLRS missiles, one small-diameter land-based bomb (GLSDB), two MGM-140 ATACMS missiles, 49 BM-30 Smerch MLRS missiles, 315 BM-27 Uragan MLRS missiles, 18,387 MLRS missiles (122 mm) and 70,646 155 mm shells, including 4,200 with a cluster warhead.

According to the department, 5,520 civilians, including 159 children, were killed during the period.

"8,617 civilians, including 574 children, were injured in various degrees of severity. 192 cases of civilians, including 12 children, blown up by PFM-1 Petal mines were registered. Three of the injured died from their wounds," the department said.