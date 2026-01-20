MOSCOW, January 20. /TASS/. The government of Moldovan President Maia Sandu, which plans to withdraw from the CIS in the coming months, has already abandoned the fundamental principles of the Commonwealth, State Duma deputy Alyona Arshinova said.

"As for the CIS, the Moldovan authorities have also failed to ensure the implementation of the charter and principles of the Commonwealth," she said. "Among them are the observance and guarantee of human rights and fundamental freedoms for all, without distinction of race, ethnicity, language, religion, political or other beliefs; spiritual unity of the peoples based on respect for their identity, as well as close cooperation in the preservation of cultural values and cultural exchange. These are just two fundamental principles that the Moldovan authorities fundamentally do not respect."

Arshinova said that Moldova under Sandu became a vassal of Brussels, making the country completely dependent on European masters.

"Moldova, having lost its sovereignty when Sandu came to power and becoming a vassal of Brussels, is trying to create discord [in relations] with our eastern neighbors," the deputy noted. "The destruction of the main economic directions in Moldova has made the country completely dependent on the handouts of European owners. Now Moldova is plagued by poverty and loans - these are new features of modern European democracy."

Earlier, Moldovan Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mihai Popsoi said that Chisinau had begun denouncing the key agreements with the CIS. According to him, "the denunciation processes in the government will be completed by mid-February," after which the documents will have to be signed by Sandu.