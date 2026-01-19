Many merchant ships refuse to call at Odessa seaports — Ukrainian grain association

MOSCOW, January 19. /TASS/. Many international merchant vessels have ceased calling at Odessa seaports since midweek, with an increasing number canceling previously agreed-upon deals due to escalating risks, according to the Ukrainian Grain Association (UGA), which represents producers, processors, and the country's largest grain exporters.

As stated on the association's website, numerous shipowners have already suspended their commitments and are refusing to dock at Odessa ports. The situation has deteriorated notably in recent days, although at the start of the week, vessels transporting Ukrainian goods still had available offers.

The UGA highlights that the current transportation costs to Odessa ports remain at last week's levels. However, they caution that future rate trends are uncertain.