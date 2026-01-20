MOSCOW, January 20. /TASS/. Copenhagen acts as one of Kiev's main sponsors aiming to inflict a "strategic defeat" on Moscow, Russian Ambassador to Denmark Vladimir Barbin said in an interview with TASS.

"Since the beginning of its operation, Copenhagen has provided assistance to Ukraine in the amount of 10.5 billion euros, including military support worth 9.5 billion euros. Denmark is one of the main sponsors of the Kiev regime, and advocates inflicting military and strategic defeat on our country," the diplomat said.

According to him, the prospect of a Russian victory is considered by the head of the Danish government Mette Frederiksen as a "catastrophe" for the West and the "rules-based order."

"It is stated that peace in Ukraine may be more dangerous for Denmark than the continuation of the conflict," Barbin said.