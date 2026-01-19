Trump plans to sign Board of Peace charter in Davos — Bloomberg

NEW YORK, January 19. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump plans to sign the full constitution and remit of the Board of Peace on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos on January 22, Bloomberg reported citing sources.

According to the report, Trump wants the invited countries to sign the document on Thursday to officially launch the initiative.

In line with the charter, Trump will become the institution’s first chairman, and will personally decide on inviting new members.

The US administration wants countries to pay $1 billion on the first year of their membership to become the board’s permanent member.