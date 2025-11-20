MOSCOW, November 20. /TASS/. The Kaliningrad Region is an integral part of Russia, and everything necessary to safeguard it will be done, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in response to a request from TASS to comment on the statements of Airbus head Rene Obermann.

Obermann called for the deployment of tactical nuclear weapons in Europe, ostensibly to counter the defense systems deployed in the Kaliningrad Region.

"Kaliningrad is an integral part of Russia," Peskov said. "Against the background of what is happening and the prevailing sentiments in Europe, of course, the Russian Federation is doing everything necessary to ensure its security, stability, and predictability, both today and tomorrow."

Obermann described the Iskander-M complexes in the Kaliningrad Region and their potential deployment in Belarus as an Achilles’ heel. He urged European countries to formulate a joint deterrence doctrine and include the deployment of tactical nuclear weapons near Russia's borders as part of that strategy.