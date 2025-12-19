Russia has understanding regarding direction of movement for NIS company matters

MOSCOW, December 19. /TASS/. Russia hopes it will manage to find the required solution in respect of Serbian NIS company, President Vladimir Putin said during the combined Direct Line Q&A session and year-end press conference headlined "Results of the Year."

"We have considerations about how, in what way and in what direction we can move together. We have such dialogue underway with our friends in Serbia. We hope we will find the solution needed," the head of state said.

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said that the energy situation in the country is worsening dramatically amid the crisis around NIS and the threat of secondary sanctions against the banking sector. Serbia is not receiving oil for refining for more than two months, which creates risks for economic functioning, he noted.