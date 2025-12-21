MOSCOW, December 21. /TASS/. Slovenia's vigorous support for the neo-Nazi Kiev regime and NATO’s dangerous schemes has resulted in a decline in its relations with Russia to the lowest level in the entire history, Director of the Second European Department of the Russian Foreign Ministry Yury Pilipson said in an interview with TASS.

"Ljubljana's energetic support for the neo-Nazi Kiev regime, and on this basis for other anti-Russian initiatives by the European Union and NATO, including those that are extremely dangerous for the European and global stability, mean that our quite successful bilateral relations have slipped to the lowest level in history. Political dialogue has been frozen, diplomatic contacts have been reduced to a minimum, trade, economic, cultural and humanitarian ties are gradually deteriorating," the diplomat said.

"The Slovenian government's foreign policy course is aligned according to the Western template, which is fundamentally different from Russia's approaches to the key international issues and is based on confrontation."

The diplomat said that Slovenia took over the presidency of the UN Security Council for a month on December 1 from Sierra Leone.

"As for cooperation on the UN platform, created for the maintenance of peace and international security, and the development of cooperation between states, we expect Ljubljana, as a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council, to at least try to follow the goals and principles of the UN Charter and international law. I would like to believe that the assurances of Slovenian diplomats about their highly responsible mission and their intention to promote trust between the Security Council member states will not remain rhetoric," he said.