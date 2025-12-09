MOSCOW, December 9. /TASS/. The Kiev regime and its accomplices have developed a new scheme to steal Western taxpayers’ money, Russia’s Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) said in a statement.

"The kleptocratic Kiev regime, together with its accomplices among powerful European officials and shady businessmen, have invented a new scheme to steal money from Western taxpayers. It involves supplying the Ukrainian army with artillery munitions under the 'Czech ammunition initiative' at significantly inflated prices through the Polish intermediary company PHU Lechmar," the statement reads. "The company intends to purchase weapons in Eastern Europe and Global South states, paying roughly $1,000 per unit, then change the labeling, and transfer it to Ukrainians under the guise of Polish production worth $5,000 per unit."

The supplies will be financed by Germany, France, Denmark, Norway, and the UK, the SVR continued. "The financial 'kickback' for the aforementioned countries’ officials is, obviously, taken into account," Russia’s intelligence agency said, noting that Zelensky prioritizes theft over peace.

The SVR stated that PHU Lechmar had previously been suspected of involvement in operations related to the transfer abroad of Western financial aid intended for Ukrainian law enforcement agencies. The company has repeatedly provided its services to people affiliated with former head of Zelensky’s office Andrey Yermak and other members of the corrupt group led by Timur Mindich and Zelensky.

"However, even amid a high-profile corruption scandal, Ukrainian businessmen, confident in their impunity, did not hesitate to turn to a compromised Polish intermediary," Russian intelligence added.

The SVR emphasized that US President Donald Trump’s peace plan on Ukraine provoked a hysterical rejection among Zelensky’s allies. "They fear that a long-lasting Ukrainian settlement will render their criminal schemes to profit from war unsustainable. Ukrainian political elites are too busy focusing on their enrichment to notice the looming hour of inevitable reckoning for their crimes," the statement said.