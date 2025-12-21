Russia to think about peace plan proposals based on contacts in Miami — Kremlin aide

MOSCOW, December 21. /TASS/. Russia will see which proposals for the plan on Ukrainian settlement can be accepted and which cannot depending on contacts between special representative of Russian president Kirill Dmitriev and American negotiators, Presidential Aide Yury Ushakov said.

"Mr. Dmitriev is currently on a business trip to Miami. He will bring some signals that the Americans have received from the Europeans and from the Ukrainians. And we will discuss all this here, see what can be accepted that cannot be categorically accepted," he told Pavel Zarubin, a VGTRK journalist.

Ushakov added that, most likely, the bulk of the peace plan proposals would not suit Russia. He confirmed that most of the proposals during the negotiations with the United States were put forward by Ukraine and Europe, and they seemed to the Kremlin representative "rather unconstructive.".