Integration into EAEU should be based on development declaration until 2045 — Putin

ST. PETERSBURG, December 21. /TASS/. Further integration in the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) should proceed on the basis of the declaration "The Eurasian Economic Path" until 2045, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at an expanded meeting of the EAEU.

"Further integration work should be based on the previously approved declaration on the Eurasian Economic Path for the period up to 2045. And a roadmap will be approved today to develop it," the president noted.

According to Putin, some important integration decisions have been submitted to the Supreme Council for consideration. "They relate to the implementation of a coordinated macroeconomic policy, improving the effectiveness of technical and veterinary-sanitary supervision, and liberalization of cooperation in the construction sector," the Russian leader said.

The head of state also mentioned a draft decree on further steps to form a common financial market in the Eurasian Economic Union. "This is one of the key areas of the integration agenda, to facilitate our investors' access to the securities and stock exchanges throughout the EAEU. Create optimal conditions for businesses and enterprises to access credit facilities and other banking products, as well as insurance services," he explained.

The Russian leader said the Eurasian Reinsurance Company has been established and operates within the framework of the organization, which has solid capital and is designed to support trade transactions between the countries of the association. "And its capabilities need to be used more fully," the president said.

According to Putin, another integration priority is strengthening of the EAEU transport framework.

"Starting next year, the Eurasian Union will gradually introduce navigation seals that allow tracking cargo transportation across the territory of the participating countries in real time, ensuring maximum transparency of logistics operations. We also suggest that the EAEU partners take a closer look at the experience of using electronic waybills within the framework of the Union State of Russia and Belarus. Their use has significantly simplified cargo transportation, helped reduce costs during transportation and inspection of goods," he concluded.