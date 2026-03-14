FSB detains foreign national fleeing military service for inciting terrorism

MOSCOW, March 14. /TASS/. A foreign national who fled to Russia to avoid mandatory military service in his home country has been detained in the Tambov Region for inciting terrorism and violating migration laws, the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) press service told TASS.

"The Federal Security Service has identified and thwarted the illegal activities of a foreign national suspected of publicly calling for terrorist activities in the Tambov Region. As a result of the measures taken, the suspect was detained by officers of the Russian FSB," the press service noted.

The FSB clarified that "the foreign national arrived in Russia with the aim of evading compulsory military service in the armed forces of a foreign state" and that he had been placed on a wanted list in his home country.

"While residing in the Tambov Region, he used the Telegram messaging app to incite others to commit violence against representatives of state authorities and government bodies," the FSB reported. It also established that the perpetrator had been subject to administrative penalties on multiple occasions for violating Russian migration laws.

A criminal case has been opened against him on charges of committing an offense under Article 205.2, Part 2, of the Russian Criminal Code, i.e., public calls for terrorist activity made via the internet. The Leninsky District Court of Tambov ordered his detention as a pretrial measure.